Chris Thiel hired as Forreston High School bass fishing coach

Chris Thiel will be the coach of Forreston High School’s new bass fishing team in 2026. (Photo provided by Forreston High School)

FORRESTON – Chris Thiel will be the coach of the high school’s new bass fishing team in 2026.

The Forrestville Valley School Board hired Thiel April 16 to head the new program.

Thiel is also the Chief of Police in Forreston and a member of the Ogle County Sheriffs Department.

He is a graduate of Freeport High School and lives in Forreston with his wife Becky and their four daughters.

“It is an honor to start the Forreston bass fishing program. I’m looking forward to working with the students on their skills in an activity they can do their entire lifetime,” Thiel said.

Forreston will add High School Bass Fishing to it’s list of spring activities for the spring of 2026 in addition to junior high cross country and 6th grade sports for volleyball, girls’ basketball, and boys’ basketball.

Forreston Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Kyle Zick said the district is excited to have Thiel as the coach for the new program.

“We are excited and fortunate to have Coach Thiel as our first ever Bass Fishing coach. As an officer of the law, his character, passion, and excitement are exactly what we need in front of our students on a daily basis. I look forward to seeing where he can take the program,” Zick said

Superintendent Sheri Smith said she believes Thiel will work tirelessly to build positive and meaningful relationships with student-athletes.

“He will bring energy and enthusiasm to our building our bass fishing program, and we look forward to his leadership,” Smith said.