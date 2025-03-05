Oregon High Schools students to present “Seussical” March 13-16

OREGON – Attention you folks, this isn’t a hoax: here comes the high school musical, and its name is Seussical!

“That’s right, you can see the world of Dr. Seuss come to life in front of your very eyes at Oregon High School,” said OHS Choir Director Zach Hall. “With appearances from everyone’s favorite Seussian characters, fantastic music, and a great cast of high school students, this will be a show that you don’t want to miss!”

Performances are 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 15, and 2 p.m., Sunday, March 16.

All performances will be held in the Oregon High School theater, which is located directly through the high school’s pillar doors on 10th Street.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for non-OCUSD students, and free for all OCUSD students and children under the age of five.

All tickets are purchased at the door via cash or check. For more information about the show, email zhall@ocusd.net.