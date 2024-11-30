Indiana man accused in Ogle County of sexually assaulting 7-year-old

OREGON – An Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old between June and November will appear in Ogle County Court again Dec. 4.

Casper W. Jennings, 34, of South Bend, Indiana, is charged with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, Class X felonies, and one court of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

He is accused of committing sex acts with a 7-year-old girl.

Jennings appeared in court Tuesday, Nov. 26, with his attorney, Ogle County Public Defender Kathleen Isley, for a detention hearing.

After hearing evidence presented by Assistant Ogle County State’s Attorney Heather Kruse and attorney arguments, Ogle County Judge Anthony Peska denied Jennings’s pretrial release.

Court documents indicate Peska ruled that Jennings should not be released because of the “nature and circumstances” and “regularity” of the alleged offenses. He also cited Jennings’ job in the trucking industry and “reported ongoing sexual assault” of the girl while in a “position of trust and authority,” as additional reasons to deny his release.

Rochelle police arrested Jennings following an investigation, in cooperation with Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center in Dixon, an agency that investigates allegations of physical or sexual abuse.

Jennings is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. Dec. 4.

Class X felonies are punishable by 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. A Class 2 felony is punishable by 3-7 years in prison.