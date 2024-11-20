Donate food at Polo library and maybe win a firetruck ride with Santa

POLO — The Polo Christmas Festival is seeking donations of food as part of its “Santa’s Helpers Food Drive” that continues through Nov. 30 at the Polo Public Library.

The most-needed items are soups, stews, canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned beans, canned tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter, applesauce, crackers, granola bars, cereal, instant mashed potatoes, pasta and pasta sauce, toilet paper, and Kleenex.

For each non-perishable item a child donates, the child will receive one entry into a drawing to win a ride with Santa on a firetruck. For example, three items equals three chances to win.

The lucky winner – along with two guests – will get to ride on a firetruck with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Polo Christmas Festival’s Lighted Parade. The parade will begin at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 7.

The winner will be contacted Dec. 1.