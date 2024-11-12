100 Women Who Care surpass goal of 100 members; donates $10,500 to Hope for Ogle County

100 Women Who Care held a special recognition dinner on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at Honey Bee Haven, 3261 Daysville Road, east of Oregon. (Photo provided by Beverly Opalka)

OGLE COUNTY – 100 Women Who Care met at Pine Grove at Pinecrest in Mt. Morris on Oct. 17 and voted to donate $10,500 to Hope of Ogle County. Encore of Mt. Morris and Polo Area Community Theater were the other presenters.

Hope of Ogle County has an outreach to those who are at risk of domestic violence and abuse, offering hope, counseling and safety. In addition they offer court advocate support and shelter services. The money will go towards a new security system and updating the children’s room.

If you or someone you know needs assistance contact Hope at 815-562-4323 or through the website hopedv.org.

100 Women Who Care donations go to local 501c organizations within Ogle County. Meetings are held on a quarterly basis where presentations are made by several not for profit organizations and are then voted on to receive $100 from each member.

No other fees are required. The group meets in various locations within Ogle County.

In recognition of reaching their goal of 100 members, a celebration dinner was held at Honey Bee Haven, 3261 Daysville Road, east of Oregon on Oct. 27.

The well attended event was catered by Flight Deck Bar and Grill of Rochelle. Sponsors of the event were Stillman Bank, Union Bank, Thrivent, Byron Bank, Holcomb Bank, Edward Jones and Rochelle Area Community Foundation in recognition of the generous community support of this growing organization of local women in Ogle County.

Julie Hoak of Polo was the organization’s 100th member and was recognized at the Oct. 17 meeting. Other new members were greeted warmly at the celebration on Oct. 27.

If you are interested in becoming a member or learning more about how the donation process works for your organization contact Deanna Forrest at forrestdede5@gmail.com or find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/oglegives.

