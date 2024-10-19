Ogle County Board OKs 2 short-term rental special-use permits

OREGON – Ogle County Board members on Tuesday approved special-use permits to allow Class 1 short-term rentals on two separate properties.

The special-use permits are for 1236 N. Blind Road, Chana, and 8894 N. Route 2, Byron, both of which are zoned AG-1 Agricultural District.

“It’s basically like an airbnb,” board member Dan Janes said of what the permits allow. Janes is chairman of the Supervisor of Assessments and Planning and Zoning Committee.

Board member Tom Smith voted against granting a permit for the Chana property; board member Wayne Reising abstained from the vote because the property owner is a client. All other County Board members voted to grant the special-use permit.

Board members voted unanimously to approve the special-use permit for the Byron property.

1236 N. Blind Road, Chana

The Chana property is owned by James Rogers of Oregon. The special-use permit applies to about 1.5 acres of a 60.29-acre site.

“It’s situated out in the country on Blind Road,” Janes said. “It’s not improved. If it rains a lot, you’ll get stuck if you don’t pass the corner.”

According to the ordinance passed by Ogle County Board members Tuesday, the Ogle County Regional Planning Commission, Ogle County Zoning Board of Appeals and Supervisor of Assessments and Planning and Zoning Committee all voted to recommend approval of the special-use permit.

The RPC voted 3-0-1, the ZBA 5-0 and the APZC 7-0 in favor of recommending that the full County Board grant the special-use permit.

8894 N. Route 2, Byron

The Byron property is owned by Amanda Phillips of Byron. The special-use permit applies to about 0.048 acres of a 1.23-acre site.

“The person who owns the property will be responsible there on-site, so there won’t be any issues,” Janes said.

According to the ordinance passed by Ogle County Board members, the RPC voted 4-0 to recommend approval of the special-use permit, the ZBA voted 5-0 in favor and the APZC voted 7-0 to recommend that the full County Board grant the special-use permit.