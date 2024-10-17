Oregon library to host silent art auction

The Oregon Library is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and S. Third Street in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON –The Oregon Public Library will host a silent art auction to benefit the Eagle’s Nest Art Collection from 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Lorado Taft Dining Hall.

This is an opportunity to acquire valuable works of art by various area professional artists including pieces by Harry Nurmet, Mary Salstrom, Margaret Sauer, and Harriet Etnyre Driver, among others.

A full information catalog of the art being auctioned is available at the Oregon Public library as well as advance tickets for $5.

Items being auctioned include historical and rarely seen Currier and Ives Prints.

All proceeds are dedicated to the to the support and preservation of the original Eagle’s Nest collection.

Appetizers and refreshments will be available.