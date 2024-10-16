Mobile food pantry in Mt. Morris on Oct. 24

Volunteers helped at a recent mobile food pantry hosted by Loaves & Fish Food Pantry in conjunction with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. The next Mobile Food Pantry will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. at Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren, 409 W. Brayton Road. (Photo provided by Barb Diehl)

MT. MORRIS – Loaves & Fish Food Pantry in conjunction with the Northern Illinois Food Bank is hosting a Mobile Food Pantry from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The truck will be located at Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren, 409 W. Brayton Road.

Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Food is free to neighbors in need; no ID, proof of address or income is required.

This is the final mobile pantry this year. The next mobile will be Jan. 23, 2025 and will be held at the Mt. Morris Moose, 101 Moose Drive, Mt. Morris. These are an “extra” food distribution – food that comes on the truck is distributed that day.

Loaves & Fish Food Pantry is located on the lower level of the Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren, 409 W. Brayton Road, and is open on the first and third Thursdays from 3:30-6 p.m. and second and fourth Mondays from 2-4:30 pm. Anyone experiencing food insecurity is welcome.

For more information, call or text 815-613-8776 and leave a message.