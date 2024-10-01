Eagle’s Nest Art Group show is Oct. 5 in Oregon

The late Jan Harvey (left) and Oregon Mayor Ken Williams stand by one of the flags Harvey designed while she was a member of the Eagle's Nest Art Group. (Photo provided by Marsha Behrens)

OREGON – The Eagle’s Nest Art Group will host its annual fall art show at their Conover Square studio during Oregon’s Autumn on Parade festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5.

This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of artist Jan Harvey who passed away on May 22. She was an active Eagle’s Nest Art Group member and a wonderful painter and supporter of the arts.

A display of her artwork and one of the flags she designed for the City of Oregon will be a part of the show. A special memorial book has been created to honor her, with pages for friends and visitors to jot down their thoughts or memories of Jan.

The show of more than 50 works of art will include paintings in oil, acrylic, and watercolor as well as calligraphy, oil pastels and works in ink.

Also on display are works in glass, wood, and ceramic. Art prints and note cards will also be available for sale.

There is no charge for admission. “Everyone is welcome,” said Marsha Behrens, club member. “Artists will be on hand to welcome you to this annual community event for a celebration of local art along the Rock River.”

The Conover Square ENAG Studio is located on the second floor at 201 N. 3rd Street, Oregon.