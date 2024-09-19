Police: Threat at Oregon High School not credible

OREGON — The city’s police chief and school superintendent have determined that a threat made against the high school Wednesday is not credible.

“After a thorough investigation, both agencies have concluded that the threat was not credible,” Police Chief Matt Kalnins and Superintendent P.J. Caposey said in a joint news release Thursday. “The student responsible for making the alleged threat had no plan to carry out any violence and did not have access to firearms.”

Late Wednesday, Kalnins said an alleged threat of violence was made against Oregon High School, reportedly planned for Friday, Sept. 20. He said the threat was discovered on social media and was being investigated by local law enforcement in cooperation with the FBI-Rockford Office and school administrators.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we take all threats seriously. In this case, the investigation has confirmed that there was no immediate danger to our school community,” the release said.

Caposey said Thursday morning that a message alerting parents of the situation was sent out between 8:45 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, following the school’s homecoming parade and bonfire.

He said parents were allowed to call and excuse their child from school on any day, including for mental health days.

“While this matter has been resolved, both the Oregon Police Department and Oregon CUSD 220 are continuing to move forward independently to determine the appropriate consequences for those involved. These decisions will be made in accordance with each agency’s policies and procedures,” Caposey and Kalnins said.

And, “out of an abundance of caution,” an increased police presence will remain on campus throughout the week and at all homecoming events to “ensure the continued safety of students, staff, and community”. The high school football game is Friday evening with the homecoming dance Saturday night.

“We are grateful for the cooperation between the Oregon Police Department and the school district, and for the community’s patience and understanding during this process,” according to the release.

Anyone with questions or concerns, is asked to call the Oregon Police Department at 815-732-2162 or the school district office at 815-732-5300.