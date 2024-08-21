August 20, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Ogle County sheriff: Unidentified body found in Rock River

Body was in water for several months; officials suspect victim is from Winnebago County, sheriff says

By Alexa Zoellner
Ogle County Sheriff's Office logo

Ogle County Sheriff's Office logo

OREGON — A body was found Tuesday morning in the Rock River, midway between Oregon and Byron.

The body, which has yet to be identified, was found around 11 a.m. in the 4300 block of north Illinois Route 2 by an individual searching for fossils along the river, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a news release.

The age and gender of the victim are unknown, but the body appears to have been in the water for at least six months, VanVickle said.

“We [Ogle County] don’t have any missing people, but I know Winnebago and Rockford does,” VanVickle said. “We’re communicating with Winnebago County to get some dental records.”

Those records are scheduled to be reviewed by the Ogle County coroner Wednesday, he said. Officials feel there is a “fairly high likelihood” that the victim is from Winnebago County, VanVickle said.

“Hopefully we can have closure for the family tomorrow [Wednesday],” VanVickle said. “Otherwise, we’ll have to move on to DNA, which is going to take some time to complete.”

Ogle CountyOregonByronRock RiverDeathFatalBreakingPremium
Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner reports on Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Shaw Media out of the Dixon office. Previously, she worked for the Record-Eagle in Traverse City, Michigan, and the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.