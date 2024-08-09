Mt. Morris man to remain jailed on cocaine, methamphetamine charges

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON – An Ogle County judge has again denied a Mt. Morris man’s request to be released from jail as his felony drug case proceeds through the court system.

Darren Barker, 54, is facing the felony charges of possessing and intending to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with the Class X felonies after a police search of his apartment in the 100 block of East Front Street, Mt. Morris.

He also is charged with possessing ammunition as a felon.

The Mt. Morris Police Department, assisted by the Oregon Police Department, executed a search warrant at Barker’s residence at 9:20 p.m. May 27 after an investigation that police said lasted several months.

In addition to the methamphetamine and cocaine, prosecutors said police also found $895 in cash, a shotgun and 9 mm ammunition.

On Thursday, Barker, who has been held in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest, appeared before Judge John “Ben” Roe with his attorney, Ogle County Public Defender William Gibbs.

Gibbs asked for a continuance, telling Roe that he intended to file an amended motion for discovery. Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten did not object to the continuance, but argued against Gibbs’ request for personnel information about one of the officers involved in Barker’s arrest.

But Gibbs said he was going to request that Roe review the personnel file first, then determine if anything should be released to the defense through the discovery process.

Roe agreed, saying, “I will review that ‘in camera.’”

In camera is a Latin term that means “in private” or in this instance, in the judge’s chambers and not in a public courtroom.

Roe set Barker’s next court appearance for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5.

Gibbs then asked that Barker be released from custody, arguing that he was not a danger to anyone and was not a flight risk. He said the court could order Barker to wear a GPS monitor or set other conditions if he were to be released.

“There is no danger to him being released,” Gibbs said. “He shared the residence with another person, Darlene Thompson, and she’s been released.”

Roe denied the request for release, citing reasons outlined in similar requests in June and July that included the severity of the charges.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with 18 months mandatory supervised release.

Barker was charged in January with delivery of methamphetamine and forgery. Prosecutors said those offenses occurred in December 2023 and have filed a motion to revoke his pretrial release in that case.

Thompson, 53, also was arrested after the May 27 search and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – and possession of ammunition as a felon. She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26.