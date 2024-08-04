Horse show, carnival rides on final day of Ogle County Fair

Fourteen year olds Skye Ballard, (left) and Hope Lance, both of Dixon, ride the swings at the carnival at the Ogle County Fair on, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 west of Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – The final day of the Ogle County Fair and Ogle County 4-H Fair includes carnival rides and a horse show at the fairgrounds, 1440 N. Lime Kiln Road.

Daily ticket information

$10 – Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance and carnival rides); ages 4 and younger enter for free, but there is a $5 charge for carnival wristbands.

Schedule of Events – Sunday, Aug. 4

7:30 a.m.: Church Service (Exhibit Building)

9 a.m.: Jr. Goat Show, (Building D, goat barn)

9:30 a.m.: Benefit Open Horse Show, (Horse Arena)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Exhibit Building Open, (Exhibit Building)

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Carnival Rides Open, (Midway)

12-4 p.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm, (Near Main Gate Entrance)

12-4 p.m.: Commercial Tent Open, (Near Fair Office)

1 p.m.: Exhibit Building & Animal Check Out, (Families last name begins A-J)

3 p.m.: Exhibit Building & Animal Check Out, (Families last name begins K-Z)