Horse show, carnival rides on final day of Ogle County Fair

OREGON – The final day of the Ogle County Fair and Ogle County 4-H Fair includes carnival rides and a horse show at the fairgrounds, 1440 N. Lime Kiln Road.
Daily ticket information
$10 – Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance and carnival rides); ages 4 and younger enter for free, but there is a $5 charge for carnival wristbands.
Schedule of Events – Sunday, Aug. 4
7:30 a.m.: Church Service (Exhibit Building)
9 a.m.: Jr. Goat Show, (Building D, goat barn)
9:30 a.m.: Benefit Open Horse Show, (Horse Arena)
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Exhibit Building Open, (Exhibit Building)
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Carnival Rides Open, (Midway)
12-4 p.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm, (Near Main Gate Entrance)
12-4 p.m.: Commercial Tent Open, (Near Fair Office)
1 p.m.: Exhibit Building & Animal Check Out, (Families last name begins A-J)
3 p.m.: Exhibit Building & Animal Check Out, (Families last name begins K-Z)