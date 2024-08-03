August 03, 2024
Kiddie pulls, animal shows and demolition derbies on tap at Ogle County Fair on Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
Christian Grogan and his niece, Novalee Currier, 7, of Mt. Morris, take a spin on one of the carnival rides at the Ogle County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Christian Grogan and his niece, Novalee Currier, 7, of Mt. Morris, take a spin on one of the carnival rides at the Ogle County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – It’s fair time in Ogle County. The Ogle County Fair and the Ogle County 4-H Fair run through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The fairgrounds are at 1440 N. Lime Kiln Road, west of Oregon and north of Route 64. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day.

Daily ticket information

$10 – Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance and carnival rides); ages 4 and younger enter for free, but there is a $5 charge for carnival wristbands.

$10 – Single Grandstand Event

$20 – One Day Pit Pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and allows entry to the pit area only)

Schedule of Events Saturday, Aug. 3

8:30 a.m. – Junior Horse Show (horse arena), Junior Sheep Show (Building D, sheep barn)

9 a.m. – Junior Beef Show, (Building C, beef barn), Junior Rabbit Show (Building B, rabbit barn)

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. exhibit building open (exhibit building)

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 4-H Children’s Farm, near main gate entrance

10 a.m. Kiddie Pedal Pull (registration at 9:45 a.m.) (Lions Shelter)

Noon to 10 p.m. – commercial tent open, (near fair office)

Noon to 10 p.m. – carnival rides open

Noon to 2 p.m. – martial arts (Ogle County Stage)

2 to 4 p.m. – photos with Hawaiian Santa (Ogle County Stage)

3 p.m. 4-H blue ribbon livestock auction, (beef barn)

3 to 7:30 p.m. pork chop dinner (near Lions Shelter)

4 to 8 p.m. – magic of Brian Holt (walking around grounds)

5 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade (perimeter of grounds)

6:30 p.m. – chainsaw carving auction, (beef arena)

6:30 p.m. Demolition Derby, (Grandstand)

7 p.m. – 4-H Master Showmanship Contest (Building C, D, A, swine, sheep and beef barns)

7 to 10:30 p.m. Route 38 Band, (Ogle County Stage)

For schedule information, visit oglecountyfair.com/fair-schedule.

Jake Cook of Ladd starts his modified tractor at the Illini Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Ogle County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Jake Cook of Ladd starts his modified tractor at the Illini Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Ogle County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

