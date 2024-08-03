Kiddie pulls, animal shows and demolition derbies on tap at Ogle County Fair on Saturday

Christian Grogan and his niece, Novalee Currier, 7, of Mt. Morris, take a spin on one of the carnival rides at the Ogle County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – It’s fair time in Ogle County. The Ogle County Fair and the Ogle County 4-H Fair run through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The fairgrounds are at 1440 N. Lime Kiln Road, west of Oregon and north of Route 64. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day.

Daily ticket information

$10 – Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance and carnival rides); ages 4 and younger enter for free, but there is a $5 charge for carnival wristbands.

$10 – Single Grandstand Event

$20 – One Day Pit Pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and allows entry to the pit area only)

Schedule of Events – Saturday, Aug. 3

8:30 a.m. – Junior Horse Show (horse arena), Junior Sheep Show (Building D, sheep barn)

9 a.m. – Junior Beef Show, (Building C, beef barn), Junior Rabbit Show (Building B, rabbit barn)

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – exhibit building open (exhibit building)

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – 4-H Children’s Farm, near main gate entrance

10 a.m. – Kiddie Pedal Pull (registration at 9:45 a.m.) (Lions Shelter)

Noon to 10 p.m. – commercial tent open, (near fair office)

Noon to 10 p.m. – carnival rides open

Noon to 2 p.m. – martial arts (Ogle County Stage)

2 to 4 p.m. – photos with Hawaiian Santa (Ogle County Stage)

3 p.m. – 4-H blue ribbon livestock auction, (beef barn)

3 to 7:30 p.m. – pork chop dinner (near Lions Shelter)

4 to 8 p.m. – magic of Brian Holt (walking around grounds)

5 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade (perimeter of grounds)

6:30 p.m. – chainsaw carving auction, (beef arena)

6:30 p.m. – Demolition Derby, (Grandstand)

7 p.m. – 4-H Master Showmanship Contest (Building C, D, A, swine, sheep and beef barns)

7 to 10:30 p.m. – Route 38 Band, (Ogle County Stage)

For schedule information, visit oglecountyfair.com/fair-schedule.