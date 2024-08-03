Kiddie pulls, animal shows and demolition derbies on tap at Ogle County Fair on Saturday

OREGON – It’s fair time in Ogle County. The Ogle County Fair and the Ogle County 4-H Fair run through Sunday, Aug. 4.
The fairgrounds are at 1440 N. Lime Kiln Road, west of Oregon and north of Route 64. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day.
Daily ticket information
$10 – Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance and carnival rides); ages 4 and younger enter for free, but there is a $5 charge for carnival wristbands.
$10 – Single Grandstand Event
$20 – One Day Pit Pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and allows entry to the pit area only)
Schedule of Events – Saturday, Aug. 3
8:30 a.m. – Junior Horse Show (horse arena), Junior Sheep Show (Building D, sheep barn)
9 a.m. – Junior Beef Show, (Building C, beef barn), Junior Rabbit Show (Building B, rabbit barn)
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – exhibit building open (exhibit building)
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – 4-H Children’s Farm, near main gate entrance
10 a.m. – Kiddie Pedal Pull (registration at 9:45 a.m.) (Lions Shelter)
Noon to 10 p.m. – commercial tent open, (near fair office)
Noon to 10 p.m. – carnival rides open
Noon to 2 p.m. – martial arts (Ogle County Stage)
2 to 4 p.m. – photos with Hawaiian Santa (Ogle County Stage)
3 p.m. – 4-H blue ribbon livestock auction, (beef barn)
3 to 7:30 p.m. – pork chop dinner (near Lions Shelter)
4 to 8 p.m. – magic of Brian Holt (walking around grounds)
5 p.m. – Antique Tractor Parade (perimeter of grounds)
6:30 p.m. – chainsaw carving auction, (beef arena)
6:30 p.m. – Demolition Derby, (Grandstand)
7 p.m. – 4-H Master Showmanship Contest (Building C, D, A, swine, sheep and beef barns)
7 to 10:30 p.m. – Route 38 Band, (Ogle County Stage)
For schedule information, visit oglecountyfair.com/fair-schedule.