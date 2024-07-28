Oregon chamber seeks nominations for citizen, volunteer, business of the year

The Oregon Chamber of Commerce office is located at 122 N. Fourth St., in Oregon, Illinois. (Provided by Oregon Chamber of Co)

OREGON — The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce is rolling out the red carpet for its annual Chamber dinner scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at The River’s Edge Experience, 103 S. First St., Oregon.

The event, organized by the Oregon Chamber, is open to all Chamber members and the community.

“The annual Chamber dinner is a prestigious event where we honor the best of the best in Oregon,” Chamber Director Chance Munroe said.

Nominations are being sought for the following awards: Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Civic Leadership Award and Welcome to the Chamber Award (for new members of the past two years).

Tickets cost $40 for Chamber members and $50 for nonmembers.

“We also offer exclusive sponsorship packages for those who wish to support the event and gain special recognition,” Munroe said.

Packages cost $600 for priority recognition, program advertising and a table for six and $350 for priority recognition, program advertising and a table for four.

“Additionally, we are accepting gift card donations, regular donations and $200 wine-pull sponsorships to support our cause,” Munroe said.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. followed by a welcome and dinner hour at 6 p.m. Awards will be announced at 7 p.m.

“All proceeds from the event will go toward the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, dedicated to supporting our community and empowering local businesses to grow and succeed,” Munroe said. “We look forward to celebrating the achievements of our community members and businesses. Your participation and support are invaluable to us.”

For information, to buy tickets or to submit nominations, visit oregonil.com or contact the chamber at 815-732-2100 or chamber.director@oregonil.com.