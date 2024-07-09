Illinois 251 road work underway near Rochelle

ROCHELLE — Construction is underway on Illinois 251 near Rochelle with the work zone running from the eastbound Interstate 88 (Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway) ramps to Steward Road.

Work will included milling and resurfacing the road.

“There will be temporary lane closures in each direction during this project, which is expected to be completed by the end of July,” the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a Monday press release. “Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.”

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.