First Fridays at the Oregon VFW on July 5

Michael Mott is a regular at First Fridays, performing traditional folk and old-time country tunes. He is accompanied in this photo by Lowell Harp on guitar and Fred Grant on fiddle. (Photo supplied by Lowell Harp)

OREGON – The First Fridays Open Mic continues Friday, July 5 at the Oregon VFW with many talented performers as well as musicians and singers of all skill levels who find acceptance from a supportive audience.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event’s organizers.

Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice, at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays.