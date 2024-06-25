Mahoney retires as Oregon superintendent of schools

Oregon School District Superintendent Tom Mahoney has retired after serving 14 years in the position. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

OREGON — Tom Mahoney presided over his final Board of Education meeting June 17 as superintendent of schools for Oregon School District 220.

Mahoney had served 14 years as superintendent.

“Mahoney’s impact on Oregon CUSD 220 has been profound, shaping the district with his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to educational excellence. His tenure is distinguished by numerous accomplishments, including the implementation of innovative educational programs, enhanced student support services, and strengthened community partnerships,” a news release issued by the school district said.

In a video tribute, colleagues and staff shared their memories and expressed their gratitude for Mahoney’s leadership: https://vimeo.com/951334437/671870a327?share=copy&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR1vOwSqWvTgOOx1l1Cx3DLKaYwu-DlqfOPMsDnDK6RcZP39ZlzROp_yD0Y_aem_VW44mgx5EQza3hJ9g-itzQ

PJ Caposey, former Oregon High School principal and current Meridian School District superintendent, has been appointed by the school board to replace Mahoney, and will take over July 1.