Special truck a ‘draw’ with kids at Oregon Lions Club’s Car Show

Sadie Williams, 10, of Byron, draws a heart on Ron Renwick's 1956 Ford Rat Road at the Oregon Lions Club's Father Day's Car Show on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Renwick supplied chalk for the kids to draw anything on the truck. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – In a sea of shiny chrome and perfectly manicured interiors, complete with prominent “do not touch signs”, Bob Renwick’s 1956 Ford F1 pickup truck was the most fan-friendly entry at the Oregon Lions Club’s Annual Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday, June 16.

Renwick’s creatively decorated “rat rod”, complete with skulls, rats and other unique decorations, offered kids a chance to make their own mark on the truck’s exterior with colored sidewalk chalk.

“It gets the kids involved with something to do,” said Renwick. “Car shows have a lot of ‘do not touch’, but this is all about having fun.”

Kids – and some adults – walked up to the truck and drew whatever they wanted to on the fenders, doors, or tailgate of the rusted wonder.

Sadie Williams, 10, of Byron, grabbed a piece of blue chalk and drew a perfect heart on the passenger door.

One hundred and 28 vehicles took part in the show, held on the lawn by the Chana School Museum at Oregon Park East.

Best of Show awards were: Kid’s Choice, Ron Bychowski, 1924 Ford T-Bucket; Best GM, Dave and Cindy Viel, Ridott, 1964 Chevy Nova; Best Ford, Syd and Gail Nolan, Rockford, 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby; Best Chrysler, Randy Yearton, Monroe Center, 1949 Chrysler Windosor, Best Orphan (models no longer made), Howie Thomas, Hampshire, 1955 Studebacker Champion; and Lion’s Choice, Gary Tarvestad, Rochelle, 1951 Chevy Impala.

Ron Renwick drives his 1956 Ford Rat Road at the Oregon Lions Club's Father Day's Car Show on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)