Oregon Woman’s Club donates books in honor of Fran Strouse to Oregon library

Members of the Oregon Woman’s Club present books to the Oregon Public Library in honor of long-time past president, Fran Strouse. Pictured (from left) are Nancy Bartels, Christa Young, Jan Steward, Sharon Lung, Johanna Hahne, Sandi Chasm, Sandi Brubaker, librarian Deb Harmon, and Jan Larson. Seated are Strouse's daughters Cindy and Pam and Fran's husband, Clint. (Photo provided by Nancy Bartels)

OREGON — The Oregon Woman’s Club presented three books to the Oregon Public Library in honor of the group’s past president, Fran Strouse, who died earlier this year after a long battle with cancer.

Strouse served as OWC president for 10 years and was an active member of the group even after her term in office. She was an avid reader and loved her Boston Terriers. Born in Georgia, she lived in Oregon for many years and was often seen around town and at the library.

The first book is the adult novel, “The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise” by Colleen Oakley. It is the story of a road trip across Georgia by an unlikely couple, a reluctant caregiver and her equally reluctant ward full of humor and mystery. “Zorro, The Boston Terrier: Accidentally Locked Out” tells of the adventures of Zorro when he finds himself confronted by a difficult problem, a picture book for beginning readers. “Horace and Bunwinkle” is another Boston Terrier adventure for middle school readers, All three books are now available for checkout at the library.

The books were shown to Fran’s family at the library, and each one has a label honoring her.