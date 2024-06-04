Kable Band series begins in Mount Morris June 12

The Kable Band performs each Wednesday night in downtown Mt. Morris during the summer. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MOUNT MORRIS — The Kable Concert Band is returning to the downtown band shell from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.

Concerts are held each Wednesday night through July 31.

“Bench seating is provided on the Campus, or bring your folding chairs. Come and enjoy an ice cream social prior to the concert at 7 p.m., provided by local organizations,” said Sylvia Saunders, band member. “The Kable Band will entertain you with a variety of crowd-pleasing musical selections for all.”

A patriotic concert will begin at 8 p.m. July 4 behind the former David L. Rahn Junior High on Brayton Road, prior to the fireworks display.