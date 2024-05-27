Oregon High School athletes to compete at next level

Oregon High Schooll athletes are: front row, Kenna Wubbena, Lexi Ebert, Sarah Stevens, Gracen Pitts, and Olivia Paul; Back row: Leo Carednas, Kylar Early, Anthony Bauer, Jameson Caposey, and Jackson Glendenning. (Photo provided by Mike Lawton)

OREGON – Ten Oregon High School students will continue competing in athletics in college.

Oregon Athletic Director Mike Lawton listed the athletes and their plans during a special ceremony on May 15.

Anthony Bauer, Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, wrestling, elementary education

Jameson Caposey, Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, basketball, accounting

Leo Cardenas, Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, track & field, psychology

Kylar Early, Sauk Valley College, Dixon, golf, undecided

Lexi Ebert, Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, volleyball, elementary education

Jackson Glendenning, Augustana College, Rock Island, football, mechanical engineering and physics

Olivia Paul, Sauk Valley College, Dixon, softball, elementary education

Gracen Pitts, Kishwaukee College, softball, criminal justice

Sarah Stevens, Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin, softball, allied health sciences

Kenna Wubbena, Sauk Valley College, Dixon, volleyball, psychology