Oregon High School athletes to compete at next level

OREGON – Ten Oregon High School students will continue competing in athletics in college.
Oregon Athletic Director Mike Lawton listed the athletes and their plans during a special ceremony on May 15.
Anthony Bauer, Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, wrestling, elementary education
Jameson Caposey, Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, basketball, accounting
Leo Cardenas, Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, track & field, psychology
Kylar Early, Sauk Valley College, Dixon, golf, undecided
Lexi Ebert, Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, volleyball, elementary education
Jackson Glendenning, Augustana College, Rock Island, football, mechanical engineering and physics
Olivia Paul, Sauk Valley College, Dixon, softball, elementary education
Gracen Pitts, Kishwaukee College, softball, criminal justice
Sarah Stevens, Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin, softball, allied health sciences
Kenna Wubbena, Sauk Valley College, Dixon, volleyball, psychology