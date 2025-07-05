July 05, 2025
July 4 fun at Mt. Morris’ Let Freedom Ring

Car show, kids events on Saturday

By Earleen Hinton
Harrison Miller, of Leaf River, lifts his daughter, Oakland, up to see inside of this 1948 Ryan Navion plane that was one of the planes on display at the Ogle County Airport's Fly in/Drive In Breakfast on Friday, July 4, 2025.

MT. MORRIS – Two pancake breakfasts started a day full of events on Friday, July 4, 2025 at the Let Freedom Ring festival.

The Ogle County Airport and Mt. Morris Fire Protection District offered visitors a great way to start the day serving, pancakes, eggs and sausage along with other items.

Here’s what happening in the downtown area on Saturday, July 5:

• Silent auction, 4-6 p.m., College Hall

• Car show, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

• Crafters/vendors, 4:30-8 p.m.

• Pork Producers’ sandwiches, 4:40-8 p.m.

• Kiddie Parade, 6 p.m.

• Kids’ water fights, 6:45 p.m.

• Live music by Bagshot Row, 6-9 p.m., bandshell.

For more information, visit www.lfrmtmorris.com.

Mt. Morris firefighters and volunteers were very busy on Friday morning, July 4, 2025 cooking breakfast at the fire station. The event is an annual fundraiser for the fire protection district.

Earleen Hinton

Earleen Hinton

Earleen creates content and oversees production of 8 community weeklies. She has worked for Shaw Newspapers since 1985.