July 4 fun at Mt. Morris’ Let Freedom Ring

Harrison Miller, of Leaf River, lifts his daughter, Oakland, up to see inside of this 1948 Ryan Navion plane that was one of the planes on display at the Ogle County Airport's Fly in/Drive In Breakfast on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS – Two pancake breakfasts started a day full of events on Friday, July 4, 2025 at the Let Freedom Ring festival.

The Ogle County Airport and Mt. Morris Fire Protection District offered visitors a great way to start the day serving, pancakes, eggs and sausage along with other items.

Here’s what happening in the downtown area on Saturday, July 5:

• Silent auction, 4-6 p.m., College Hall

• Car show, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

• Crafters/vendors, 4:30-8 p.m.

• Pork Producers’ sandwiches, 4:40-8 p.m.

• Kiddie Parade, 6 p.m.

• Kids’ water fights, 6:45 p.m.

• Live music by Bagshot Row, 6-9 p.m., bandshell.

For more information, visit www.lfrmtmorris.com.