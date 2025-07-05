July 4 fun at Mt. Morris’ Let Freedom Ring

MT. MORRIS – Two pancake breakfasts started a day full of events on Friday, July 4, 2025 at the Let Freedom Ring festival.
The Ogle County Airport and Mt. Morris Fire Protection District offered visitors a great way to start the day serving, pancakes, eggs and sausage along with other items.
Here’s what happening in the downtown area on Saturday, July 5:
• Silent auction, 4-6 p.m., College Hall
• Car show, 4:30-8:30 p.m.
• Crafters/vendors, 4:30-8 p.m.
• Pork Producers’ sandwiches, 4:40-8 p.m.
• Kiddie Parade, 6 p.m.
• Kids’ water fights, 6:45 p.m.
• Live music by Bagshot Row, 6-9 p.m., bandshell.
For more information, visit www.lfrmtmorris.com.