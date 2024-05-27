Forreston brings home two medals at 1A state meet

Forreston's De'Angelo Fernandez hands the baton to Jonathan Milnes in the 4x100 relay at the 1A Winnebago Sectional on Friday, May 17, 2024 in Winnebago. The Cardinals finished second in the event to qualify for the state finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Earleen Hinton)

CHARLESTON – Forreston capped off the 2024 track & field season with medals in two relays at the 1A state finals at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 25.

The foursome of De’Angelo Fernandez, Micah Nelson, Brock Soltow, and Noah Dewey took third in the 4x200 in 1:30.66 behind first place Morrison, 1:28.08 and Winnebago, 1:28.20.

In the final race of the meet, Micah Nelson, Hayden Vinnedge, Soltow, and Dewey placed eighth in the 4x400 in 3:26.93.

Eli Ferris made the finals in high jump tying for 12th place with a best jump of 5′ 10.75″.

Oregon’s Leo Cardenas placed seventh in the pole vault with a best effort of 13′ 5.25″.

Winnebago won the 1A title with sprinter Supreme Muhammad winning the 100 in 10.72, the 200 in 21.51 and running on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that finished second.

Nicolai Martino was second in the 1600 and third in the 3200 while Brandan Wiggan took fourth in the triple jump for the Indians.

Newman Central Catholic won the 4x800-meter relay notching the second fastest time in state history in Class 1A in 7:53.72.

Morrison finished in fourth place as a team. The foursome of Camden Pruis, Levi Milder, Zach Milder and Brady Anderson zoomed to a first-place time of 42.42 to win the 1A 4x100 relay. The same four doubled their first-place medal count by hitting the tape in a time of 1:28.08 to capture first in the 4x200. Zach Milder, Pruis, Chase Newman and Anderson capped off the day by winning the 4x400 relay in 3:21.89.

May 23 prelims results

200 meters: Oregon, Aida Guida, 23.22

110 hurdles: Forreston, Lucas Nelson, 16.20 (PR) and Eli Ferris, 16.55

800: Oregon, Daniel Gonzalez, 2:04.24

300 hurdles: Forreston, Eli Ferris, 42.73 (PR)

4x100 relay: Forreston, De’Angelo Fernandez, Jonathan Milnes, Brock Soltow, and Noah Dewey, 43.76 (PR)

4x200 relay: Forreston, De’Angelo Fernandez, Micah Nelson, Brock Soltow, Noah Dewey, 1:30.29 (PR)

4x400 relay: Forreston, Micah Nelson, Hayden Vinnedge, Brock Soltow, Noah Dewey, 3:27.66

Shot Put: Evyn Carreno 44′ 5.5″ and Briggs Sellers, 40′ 3.5″

High Jump: Forreston - Eli Ferris, 6′ 0.75″

Pole Vault: Oregon, Leo Cardenas, 12′ 5.5″

Triple Jump: Forreston, Peyton Crase, 38′ 11″