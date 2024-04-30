Annie comes to Forreston to the delight audience members

Orphan Annie (Lucy Schneiderman), Grace Farell (Zoriah Jenkins) and Oliver Warbucks (Dane Setterstrom) perform a musical number with other cast members during Forreston High School's performance of Annie on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Little Orphan Annie came to Forreston High School on Sunday delighting the audience with the familiar tunes and plot twists of the popular musical and movie.

It was a total team effort with 50-plus kids in the cast and crew.

Between the first and second acts a 15-minute intermission was held in the school lobby with special “Annie Cookies” made by Kelsey Osterloo, kettle corn, and T-shirts for sale. A silent auction was also offered.

Proceeds raised will be used for updates and new supplies for future productions, organizers said.

Cast members were: Annie, Lucy Schneiderman; Oliver Warbucks, Dane Setterstrom; Miss Hannigan, Sydni Badertscher; Grace Farrell, Zoriah Jenkins; Rooster, Lucas Nelson; Lily St. Regis, Micah Nelson; Molly, Lily Zipse; Pepper, Cora Schmidt; July, Elena Tuten; Tessie, Mila Carter; Kate, Alexis Schramm; Duffy, Iza Amezola; Lt. Ward, Grant Johnson; Sophie, Julia Parra; Radio Announcer, Ty Johnson; Bundles, Hunter Miller; Drake, Daylen Rahn; Bert Healy, Jonathan Milnes; Star to Be, Kailey Encheff; Mrs. Pugh, Brynn Lamm; Annette, Kyla Lamm; Cecille, Caroline Bawinkel; Miss Greer, Letrese Buisker; Ronnie Boylan, Kailey Encheff; Connie Boylan, Olivia King; Bonnie Boylan, Julia Parra; Wacky, Mya Saxby; Dog Catcher, Mason Rogin; Louis Howe, Daniel Koehl; Assistant Dog Catcher, Ayden Book; and Sandy, Tucker Crase.

Ensemble: Caroline Bawinkel, Ayden Book, Emily Borgmann, Letrese Buisker, Emma Chamberlin, Faith Encheff, Kailey Encheff, Troy Havens-Thornton, Hayden Harvey, Emma Hundertmark, Ty Johnson, Olivia King, Zoe Menke, Hunter Miller, Jonathan Milnes, Lucas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Kinsley Rya, Mya Saxby, and Gerald Sheely.

Orphans: Natalie Bradbury, Leighton Byers, Xairyn Goeddeke, and Shannon Pals.

Stage Manager: Mackenna Zink

Lights and Backstage Crew: Haleigh Altherr, Emilee Bocker, and Liam Setterstrom.

Prompter: Hannah Wagner

Spotlight: Jenna Greenfield and Colson Lamm

Set Design: Ms. Jessica Witherspoon, Samantha Appel, Sydni Badertscher, Emily Borgmann, Gavin Fox, Olivia King, Zoe Menke, Mya Saxby, Elizabeth Shenberger, Jaiden Schneiderman, and Madison Zipse.

Set Construction: Mrs. Kelley Parks, Aaron Dallman, Xavier Goeddeke, Dausyn Heslop, Emma Lundquist, Kiyan Lynn, Natalia Roach, Tymon Runkle, Kaleb Sanders, Dylon Timmer, Taylor Waugh-Bloyer, Patrick Wichman, and Rees Zipse.

Sound: Luke Akker

Costume Director: Lynne Meyer

Directors: Mrs. Kristin Crase and Ms. Hanna Kasten