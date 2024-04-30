April 29, 2024
Annie comes to Forreston to the delight audience members

By Earleen Hinton
Orphan Annie (Lucy Schneiderman), Grace Farell (Zoriah Jenkins) and Oliver Warbucks (Dane Setterstrom) perform a musical number with other cast members during Forreston High School's performance of Annie on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Orphan Annie (Lucy Schneiderman), Grace Farell (Zoriah Jenkins) and Oliver Warbucks (Dane Setterstrom) perform a musical number with other cast members during Forreston High School's performance of Annie on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Little Orphan Annie came to Forreston High School on Sunday delighting the audience with the familiar tunes and plot twists of the popular musical and movie.

It was a total team effort with 50-plus kids in the cast and crew.

Between the first and second acts a 15-minute intermission was held in the school lobby with special “Annie Cookies” made by Kelsey Osterloo, kettle corn, and T-shirts for sale. A silent auction was also offered.

Proceeds raised will be used for updates and new supplies for future productions, organizers said.

Cast members were: Annie, Lucy Schneiderman; Oliver Warbucks, Dane Setterstrom; Miss Hannigan, Sydni Badertscher; Grace Farrell, Zoriah Jenkins; Rooster, Lucas Nelson; Lily St. Regis, Micah Nelson; Molly, Lily Zipse; Pepper, Cora Schmidt; July, Elena Tuten; Tessie, Mila Carter; Kate, Alexis Schramm; Duffy, Iza Amezola; Lt. Ward, Grant Johnson; Sophie, Julia Parra; Radio Announcer, Ty Johnson; Bundles, Hunter Miller; Drake, Daylen Rahn; Bert Healy, Jonathan Milnes; Star to Be, Kailey Encheff; Mrs. Pugh, Brynn Lamm; Annette, Kyla Lamm; Cecille, Caroline Bawinkel; Miss Greer, Letrese Buisker; Ronnie Boylan, Kailey Encheff; Connie Boylan, Olivia King; Bonnie Boylan, Julia Parra; Wacky, Mya Saxby; Dog Catcher, Mason Rogin; Louis Howe, Daniel Koehl; Assistant Dog Catcher, Ayden Book; and Sandy, Tucker Crase.

Ensemble: Caroline Bawinkel, Ayden Book, Emily Borgmann, Letrese Buisker, Emma Chamberlin, Faith Encheff, Kailey Encheff, Troy Havens-Thornton, Hayden Harvey, Emma Hundertmark, Ty Johnson, Olivia King, Zoe Menke, Hunter Miller, Jonathan Milnes, Lucas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Kinsley Rya, Mya Saxby, and Gerald Sheely.

Orphans: Natalie Bradbury, Leighton Byers, Xairyn Goeddeke, and Shannon Pals.

Stage Manager: Mackenna Zink

Lights and Backstage Crew: Haleigh Altherr, Emilee Bocker, and Liam Setterstrom.

Prompter: Hannah Wagner

Spotlight: Jenna Greenfield and Colson Lamm

Set Design: Ms. Jessica Witherspoon, Samantha Appel, Sydni Badertscher, Emily Borgmann, Gavin Fox, Olivia King, Zoe Menke, Mya Saxby, Elizabeth Shenberger, Jaiden Schneiderman, and Madison Zipse.

Set Construction: Mrs. Kelley Parks, Aaron Dallman, Xavier Goeddeke, Dausyn Heslop, Emma Lundquist, Kiyan Lynn, Natalia Roach, Tymon Runkle, Kaleb Sanders, Dylon Timmer, Taylor Waugh-Bloyer, Patrick Wichman, and Rees Zipse.

Sound: Luke Akker

Costume Director: Lynne Meyer

Directors: Mrs. Kristin Crase and Ms. Hanna Kasten

