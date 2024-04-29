PEO announces winner for Puzzle Palooza

OREGON – PEO Chapter IU held its Spring Puzzle Palooza – a jigsaw puzzle competition to see who can complete the same 500-piece puzzle the fastest within a two-hour time frame.

In first place with a time of 1:03:30 was Kayla Gluck, Erika Hancock, Deanna Peterson, and Katie Harback. Second place, and last fall’s winners, were Joanne Carr, Paula Heitter, Desa Richards, and Donna Carlson with a time of 1:11:45.

Puzzle Palooza is a fundraiser Sponsored by P.E.O., a philanthropic organization where women CELEBRATE the advancement of women; EDUCATE women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College and MOTIVATE women to achieve their highest aspirations.