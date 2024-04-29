April 29, 2024
PEO announces winner for Puzzle Palooza

By Shaw Local News Network
Kayla Gluck, Erika Hancock, Deanna Peterson, and Katie Harba won PEO Chapter IU's Spring Puzzle Palooza.

OREGON – PEO Chapter IU held its Spring Puzzle Palooza – a jigsaw puzzle competition to see who can complete the same 500-piece puzzle the fastest within a two-hour time frame.

In first place with a time of 1:03:30 was Kayla Gluck, Erika Hancock, Deanna Peterson, and Katie Harback. Second place, and last fall’s winners, were Joanne Carr, Paula Heitter, Desa Richards, and Donna Carlson with a time of 1:11:45.

Puzzle Palooza is a fundraiser Sponsored by P.E.O., a philanthropic organization where women CELEBRATE the advancement of women; EDUCATE women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College and MOTIVATE women to achieve their highest aspirations.

