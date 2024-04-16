Oregon School District announces leadership changes for 2024-25 school year

OREGON – The Oregon School District is making administrative changes for the 2024-2025 school year, PJ Caposey, the incoming superintendent effective July 1, announced Monday in a news release.

The changes include a retirement announcement, the elimination of an assistant superintendent position and the addition of an additional principal for the Oregon Elementary School.

Retirement of Kip Crandall: Crandall, who had originally planned to retire at the end of the 2026-2027 school year, will now conclude his long tenure spanning many administrative positions within the district one year earlier, retiring at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Transition of Adam Larsen: Adam Larsen, currently serving as the assistant superintendent, has expressed a desire to focus more intently on his personal business ventures. However, he has agreed to support the district through the 2024-2025 school year before stepping down from his administrative duties to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. His position will not be replaced, Caposey said.

New position: The school district will introduce an additional assistant principal position at Oregon Elementary School. This strategic decision aims at providing enhanced support at the student and staff levels, reinforcing the district’s commitment to academic excellence and student support, according to the release. The financial impact to the district as a result of these changes remains neutral to positive. The intent is to maximize student service and teacher support while demonstrating the district’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, according to the release.

Caposey is taking over as superintendent at the end of this school year, following the retirement of Tom Mahoney.