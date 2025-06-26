More live music takes the stage in Mt. Morris on June 27 and over the July 4th weekend

Audience members dance along with Jonny Lyons during a past performance at the Mt. Morris Jamboree Concert Series. He performs again on June 27, 2025. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MT. MORRIS – Jonny Lyons and the Pride returns to the Jamboree band shell stage for a free concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 27.

“Thanks to the William and Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation NFP for sponsoring this show,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer. “Jonny knows how to command an audience, whether he’s fronting his band Jonny Lyons and the Pride, taking the stage as The Man In Black or the King of Rock and Roll, standing alone with an acoustic guitar or even laying down the drums for Lance Lipinsky in his band The Lovers. Whatever the occasion, you can be sure to expect an electrifying performance.”

Friday’s performance is part of the ongoing music series in Mt. Morris.

During the July Fourth weekend, Jamboree along with the Let Freedom Ring Festival welcomes back the 1960s tribute band, SHiNDiG! at the former DLR School at 105 W. Brayton Road as part of the Let Freedom Ring Block Party at 6 p.m. July 4.

“SHiNDiG! presents a tribute to the 60s and always delivers a trip back to the greatest and most diverse decade of rock and roll music,” Ubben said. “Covering over 90 different bands from that period of time where music told the story of an entire generation – early 60s, British Invasion, psychedelic, pop, girl groups, Woodstock ... are all part of the show! Everyone fortunate to see their performances here in years past will readily attest to the excitement this band brings to the stage.”

Several food vendors will be serving at the block party from 6 to 9 p.m., including the Mt. Morris Masons, Hector’s Cocina, Blaz’n Magic BBQ, Just 4 Fun Ice Cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade.

“Please bring your lawn chair or blanket down to the school and enjoy the free concert and party before the fireworks at dusk,” Ubben said.

July 5 - Bagshot Row

Chicago-based rock ‘n’ roll band Bagshot Row returns to Mt. Morris on July 5 for the Let Freedom Ring Car Show for a 6 to 9 p.m. performance.

“Performing the fun sounds from the 50s through the 70s, Bagshot Row adds their own identities to the best music of all time, including favorites from The Beatles, The Monkeys and the Rolling Stones all the way up to Cheap Trick. If you enjoy catchy, bouncy melodies with power pop chords and three-part harmony, all driven by a powerful backbeat, you’ll love Bagshot Row,” Ubben said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 The lead vocalist for the band "Rocks Off" sings with his band as they perform Rolling Stones songs at the Mt. Morris Jamboree on Friday, June 20, 2025. The free evening concerts are held on Fridays through the summer on the Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell on the Campus in downtown Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton)

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Ogle County Pork Producers, who will be serving pork chop sandwiches, chips, and drinks, and the LFR Committee will serve root beer floats from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Bill’s Famous Lemonade and the Center’s Popcorn Girls will likely be on-site as well.

“Please bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and join the fun on our beautiful, historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Route 64 on Wesley Avenue and enjoy the free rock and roll concert and all the other festive LFR activities,” Ubben said.

Upcoming music:

July 4: SHiNDiG! – 1960s tribute, 6 to 8 p.m. at 105 W. Brayton Road as part of the Let Freedom Ring Block Party

July 5: Bagshot Row – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll from 6 to 9 p.m., uptown for the Let Freedom Ring Car Show

July 11: The All-Star Superband – Big Band jazz

July 18: Grass Attack – bluegrass

July 25: Chicago Tribute Anthology – music from the band Chicago and more

Aug. 1: Brass From the Past – classic rock

Aug. 8: The Jimmys featuring Marcia Ball – blues, funk, soul and R&B

Aug. 9: Surf Zombies – surf rock

Aug. 15: Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 16: Mr. Myers – reggae, rock, pop and calypso

Aug. 22: Heartache Tonight – Eagles tribute

Aug. 23: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 29: Fortunate Sons – Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute