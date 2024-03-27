Oregon mother pleads guilty to suffocating her 7-year-old son in 2021

Sarah Safranek is escorted into an Ogle County courtroom on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. She pleaded guilty Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to killing her 7-year-old son in 2021, prosecutors announced in a news release. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – An Oregon woman has pleaded guilty to killing her 7-year-old son by suffocating him in their family home in February 2021.

Sarah Safranek, 37, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder when she appeared in court Wednesday, according to a news release sent from Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

Safranek, who has been held in the Ogle County Correctional Center since her arrest in April 2021, entered her plea in front of Judge John Redington, according to the release.

Her sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. May 17.

First-degree murder carries a sentencing range of 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

“The sentence is served at 100%,” according to the release.

Safranek was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. She was arrested April 21, 2021, and indicted May 4, 2021. She pleaded not guilty May 6, 2021.

Nathaniel was a first-grade student at Oregon Elementary School. He was found unresponsive and not breathing at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 17, 2021, in his bed at home in the 400 block of South 10th Street. He was pronounced dead later that day at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

According to records obtained by Shaw Local News Network in a Freedom of Information Act request, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the household about a dozen times over two years, following up on five reports of suspected abuse and neglect. Each time, DCFS closed the case after finding no indications of parental wrongdoing.

Nathaniel was 4 when the allegations first surfaced.

Before Wednesday, Safranek appeared in court March 12, at which time Rock and her attorneys, Ogle County Public Defenders Kathleen Isley and Michael O’Brien, and Redington agreed on the week of July 8 for her jury trial.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Redington ruled that Safranek was fit to stand trial after reviewing a mental health evaluation requested by the defense. Defense attorneys had asked Redington to approve an additional expert to “review and evaluate mental health records” of Safranek, including her condition at the time of the alleged crime.

They argued that extensive mental health records were provided by the state and revealed a “substantial history of mental health issues, mental illness and related services.”

Redington only agreed to have Jayne Braden review Safranek’s history of “mental health issues.” Braden, a forensic and clinical psychologist in Sycamore, was the court-appointed expert who conducted Safranek’s first evaluation when she was charged.

Safranek has claimed that she has mental and physical issues that are not being treated properly at the jail and, in a previous motion, her attorneys argued that she was not getting sufficient medical attention while in custody.