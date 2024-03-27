Coulombe hired as OCEDC executive director

Charlene Coulombe, the new executive director of the Ogle County Economic Development Corp., sits in her office on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

OREGON – The Ogle County Economic Development Corp. has hired its first executive director.

Charlene Coulombe started Feb. 15 as the leader of the consolidated effort to promote the development, establishment and expansion of industries within Ogle County.

“My goal is to make a difference in every community that lets me,” Coulombe said. “In order to grow the organization, we need everybody to be a part of it.”

The OCEDC is a not-for-profit that represents the communities, employers and citizens within the county. Its articles of incorporation were filed with the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office on April 21, 2023.

“Charlene Coulombe has been a phenomenal addition to our organization and we are looking forward to working with her to help spur economic development and sustainable growth in Ogle County,” Randy Schoon, OCEDC Board of Directors president and Polo alderman, said in a March news release.

As of March 26, its Board of Directors includes Schoon; Vice President Darin DeHaan, of Oregon; secretary Paula Diehl, of Mt. Morris; treasurer John Rickard, of Byron; John Finfrock, Ogle County Board chairman; Patricia Nordman, Ogle County Board vice chairwoman; Karen Halstead, of ComEd; and yet-to-be-named city of Rochelle and Nicor representatives.

Members of the Ogle County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors pose for a photo at their meeting held at The Lamplight Tavern in Polo on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Karen Halstead, ComEd; Charlene Coulombe, executive director; Paula Diehl, secretary, Mount Morris; Randy Schoon, president, Polo; and John Finfrock, Ogle County Board chairman. In the back row are John Rickard, treasurer, Byron; and Darin DeHaan, vice president, Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

“By working together, we are able to share resources in order to develop and strengthen our communities from a regional level,” DeHaan said in the release. “From creating new job opportunities, to helping support our existing businesses, those will be the major focus areas of our organization.”

The OCEDC’s bylaws state there will be 15 members of the board of directors, Coulombe said. They’re looking to fill the remaining seats with some of the area’s top employers, some banks or financial institutions and different companies, she said.

Coulombe has more than 35 years of experience in economic and business development, according to the release. She has worked with a variety of communities stretching from just outside Chicago to Minnesota, many of them counties or small towns, which gives her a good understanding of what Ogle County is like, according to the release.

“The main goal of economic development is basically, it combines everything and anything that has to do with the financial impact of the county,” Coulombe said. “That would be not only the businesses, the vacant land, the residents’ quality of life and then working with municipal leaders to help bring in new development, positive development, diverse development.”

In terms of economic development, diversity means having more than one type of business, she said.

“If you have a ton of warehouse and distribution and something goes amok with, the team, the transportation, lines of communication, they’re all subject to the same kind of weaknesses,” Coulombe said. “If you diversify and you bring in some corporate offices, then you also have a variety of jobs and different pay levels.”

Coulombe already has toured and spent time in Rochelle, Polo, Mt. Morris and Byron, she said. In each area she visited, she heard from local leaders about what parcels they’re looking to develop, what issues possibly could be addressed and ways to help the community with their specific needs.

“It’s important that everyone knows they’re not in competition with one another, that there’s strength in numbers and regionalization does work,” Coulombe said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to learn new things, but you can grow from it, and the community can grow stronger and, hopefully share in their benefits.”

The OCEDC’s office is stationed within the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce building, located at 122 N. Fourth St., Oregon. More information about the OCEDC can be found on the Ogle County website by going to the “County” tab along the top of the homepage and clicking on “Economic Development” in the dropdown menu.

Coulombe can be reached at charocedc@gmail.com, or by calling 815-703-1338.