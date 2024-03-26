Nominations sought for inaugural “Athletic Hall of Fame” for Oregon and Mt. Morris

OREGON – Oregon High School officials have announced the launch of the Oregon CUSD Athletic Hall of Fame, designed to honor outstanding contributions of athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty/staff members, teams, and contributing friends to the Oregon CUSD athletics as well as Mt. Morris School District athletics program.

The school will host a nomination and induction ceremony annually.

Nomination forms are now available on the district’s website,https://www.ocusd.net/, under the ABOUT tab, inviting individuals to propose candidates for induction into the Oregon CUSD Athletic Hall of Fame. Nominations are due by May 1.

The Oregon CUSD Athletic Hall of Fame committee will evaluate nominees based on various criteria, including regional, state, national recognition, exceptional accomplishments in their respective sports, and significant contributions to the community. Nominations will be accepted in the following categories:

Student or Coach: Up to five inductees annually

Administrator/Faculty/Staff member: Up to one inductee annuall

Team: Up to three teams inducted annually until 2029; thereafter, one team annually Contributing Friend: Up to one inductee annually

“We are excited to launch the Oregon CUSD Athletic Hall of Fame nomination process and provide an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our athletes, coaches, and supporters,” said Tom Mahoney, superintendent. “This initiative not only honors excellence in sports but also fosters a sense of pride within our community.”

Nomination submissions can be made via online nomination form or printed nomination forms mailed to the Activities Office at1101 Jefferson St. Oregon, IL 61061, with supporting data, by the stated deadline each year.