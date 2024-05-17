Wisconsin man dies when semi-tractor overturns in Ogle County

Byron firefighters with the heavy rescue unit walk back from the overturned semi-tractor and trailer on Pines Road, just west of Oregon, on Thursday. The accident forced the closure of a portion of the road from the city limits, west to Gale Road. The accident remains under investigation. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — A Wisconsin man died Thursday after the truck and trailer he was driving overturned on Pines Road, just west of Oregon.

Jason Smith, 40, of Marinette, Wisconsin, was pronounced deceased at the scene following the 12:30 p.m. crash in the 1000 block of West Pines Road, between the city limits and Devils Backbone Road.

A worker with Maggio Truck Center, Rockford, hooks a cable up to the trailer of an overturned semi-tractor on Pines Road on Thursday afternoon. The accident forced the closure of a portion of Pines Road from the city limits, west to Gale Road, for several hours. The truck was hauling wooden pallets that were scattered in the north ditch. The accident remains under investigation. (Earleen Hinton)

According to information provided by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the semi-tractor was westbound, pulling a flatbed trailer with wood pallets, and was negotiating a curve when it traveled off the north side of the road before overcorrecting and returning within its lane.

“The Kenworth again traveled off the north side of the roadway and into the ditch before partially striking two ComEd poles and overturning on its top. The Kenworth traveled approximately 600 feet off the roadway before coming to rest,” the department said on its website.

Oregon Fire and EMS, Byron Fire and EMS, and Oregon Police also responded to the scene. The crash resulted in the closure of that portion of the road for three hours as Maggio Truck Center of Rockford uprighted the truck and trailer and removed the pallets that had spilled onto the road, ditch and nearby farm field.

The crash remains under investigation.