Prophetstown police chief concludes 30 years in law enforcement with open house celebration

Prophetstown Police Chief Bruce Franks received a special award for running the Dick Brown Fishing Derby for kids for many years at Prophetstown State Park in June 2023. Franks retired in February after more than 30 years with the police department. (Earleen HInton/Shaw Media)

PROPHETSTOWN – Police Chief Bruce Franks marked 30 years of service Tuesday, March 12, with an open house celebration.

Visitors from across town came to City Hall to congratulate the former police chief and celebrate his achievement.

“I appreciate the mayor in the room, the previous mayor in the room and a lot of people I’ve worked with over the years. We got along great. Small-town living is awesome,” Franks said when asked about the evening celebration.

He made sure to emphasize the importance of the Prophetstown community throughout his long career.

“I know when we had the big Main Street fire; this community came together and took care of everybody. Everybody came out, and it’s just a community that just gives back, and that’s what I really appreciate the most.”

For almost a decade, Franks served as the chief of police for Prophetsown. He’s ridden alongside the ambulances and worked alongside the people of the town.

“Bruce has been here almost 31 years. He was just a regular policeman, and about eight or nine years ago, we needed a new police chief. He was hesitant at first, but he’s done an excellent job. I couldn’t have picked a better police chief,” Mayor Steve Swanson said.

Franks said he began his career in law enforcement as a part-time officer.

“In 1990, my cousin was working as a police officer and asked me if I ever thought about being a part-time officer. The chief at the time hired me that night. I worked four years part time making $5.50 an hour. I went full time in 1994 and 30 years later, here I am.”

He said he will carry those memories with him into retirement, which will include spending more time with his family.

“I’ve got a nephew who runs a landscape business, so I’m going to go mow grass for him. I love mowing grass. What I like about retirement is if I don’t like doing it, I don’t have to,” he said.

“I appreciate the support of the community. It’s been a long time, but they’ve always been there. It’s a small-knit community and we all get along. When the chips are down, we all come together,” Franks said. ”I’m retired after 30 years. Never went anywhere else. Never wanted to go anywhere else. Everything I needed was right here.”

Franks is succeeded by Jerrod Reynolds who was sworn into office Feb. 13.

Swanson said Reynolds “does a wonderful job” and will “fit right in.”