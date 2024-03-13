Polo Council of Churches offering a community Good Friday Worship Service on March 29

The Pine Creek Christian Church is located at the intersection of W. Penn Corner Road and Lowell Park Road. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

POLO – The Polo Council of Churches is offering a Community Good Friday Worship Service Friday, March 29 at Pine Creek Christian Church.

The event will include a 5 p.m. light meal with a 6 p.m. service at 8061 W. Penn Corner Road, Polo

“The Council is excited to bring back this long-standing community tradition. As we come together to remember the events of Christianity’s Holy Week, we honor our community humanity and shared faith through this combined worship service,” said Sheryl Hopkins in a press release.

The worship service will include special music from members of Faith United Methodist Church and Polo Church of the Brethren.

“In addition, members and pastors from several of our community’s congregations will participate in leading the service,” Hopkins said. “All are welcome and invited to join in this community worship service.”