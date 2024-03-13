Mobile food pantry in Mount Morris on March 28

The Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren is located at 409 W. Brayton Road. The church is also home to the Loaves & Fish Food Pantry. (Earleen Hinton)

MOUNT MORRIS – Loaves & Fish Food Pantry, in cooperation with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, will host a Mobile Food Pantry from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28 at the Mt. Morris Moose Family Center, 101 Moose Drive, Mt. Morris.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Food items are free to neighbors in need; no ID, proof of address or income is required.

In case of bad weather, check the Loaves & Fish Facebook page or call the pantry phone at 815-613-8776.

Mobile Pantries will also be held on the fourth Thursday of every month through October outside of the Loaves & Fish Food Pantry, located by the Church of the Brethren, 409 W. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris for the remainder of the year.

Loaves & Fish Food Pantry is located on the lower level of the Church of the Brethren and is open on the first and third Thursdays from 3:30 – 6 p.m. and second and fourth Mondays from 2-4:30 p.m.

Anyone experiencing food insecurity is eligible to receive food. Visitors do not need to have a referral and no proof of income is required. For additional information, call 815-613-8776 and leave a message.