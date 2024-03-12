Byron finishes third at 2A state boys tournament

Byron's Jake Hiveley jogs out to meet his teammates as members of the Tigers' student section use the lights on their phones during pre-game introductions at the 2A Supersectional in Sterling on March 4. The Tigers beat Chicago Latin 85-71 to advance to the state finals where they ended up finishing third. (Earleen Hinton)

CHAMPAIGN – The Byron Tigers lost a game and won a game en route to a third place finish for 2A schools at the boys state basketball finals in Champaign on March 7.

Byron fell to Benton 50-42 in the semifinal game, but rallied back later in the day to beat Williamsville 62-48.

Against Benton, Carson Buser led the Tigers with 16 points followed by Ryan Tucker with 10, Jake Hiveley with eight, and Caden Considine with seven.

In the battle for third place, Tucker scored 24 points and Cason Newton 17. Hiveley added seven points.

The Tigers ended the season at 31-3.

Chicago (Phillips) beat Benton 54-47 in the championship game on March 9.