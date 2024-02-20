Boys basketball roundup

Morrison's Asher Ernst (15) portects the ball against Oregon's Keaton Salsbury (10) during 2A regional action on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. The Mustangs downed the Hawks 59-52 to advance to the Prophetstown Regional on Wednesday, Feb. 21. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Forreston 55, Ashton-Franklin Center 31: At Forreston, the Cardinals built a 21-9 halftime lead and rolled past the Raiders for an NUIC South win in their regular-season finale.

Forreston was led by Mickey Probst with 18 points and five steals; Brendan Greenfield with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists; and Kendall Erdmann with 13 points and four assists. Brady Gill chipped in nine points for the Cardinals.

Barrett Becker paced AFC with seven points.

Polo 65, Amboy 47: At Amboy, the Marcos outscored the Clippers by nine points in each half to claim an NUIC South win in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Brock Soltow led Polo with 25 points, followed by Nolan Hahn with 19 and Gus Mumford with 12.

Troy Anderson scored 19 points, and Eddie Jones chipped in 17 for Amboy.

2A Regional

Morrison 59, Oregon 52: The Mustangs downed the Hawks 59-52 in 2A regional action on Monday, Feb. 19, at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. With the win, the Mustangs advance to the Prophetstown Regional to face Rock Falls on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Oregon was led by Keaton Salsbury with 17 points and Jameson Caposey with 15 points. Nole Campos scored nine points and Cooper Johnson and Benny Olade had four points each. Chase Newman led Morrison with 13 points followed by DeShaun McQueen with 12.

1A Regional

Milledgeville 50, Forreston 32: The Missiles ended the Cardinals season with a home game in the Forreston regional on Monday, Feb. 19. Milledgeville led 24-20 at the half and went on to outscore Forreston 18-13 in the third quarter and 15-7 in the fourth quarter en route to the win.

Forreston was led by Mickey Probst with 14 points followed by Kendall Erdmann with 11 and Kaleb Sanders with seven. Connor Nye led Milledgevile with 20 points.

Polo 73, Kirkland-Hiawatha 33: The Marcos outscored the Hawks 28-5 in the first period and 17-7 in the second en route to the win on their home court Monday, Feb. 19. Brock Soltow and JT Stephenson led Polo with 14 points each. Gus Mumford had 11, Nolan Hahn 10, Logan Nelson 8, and Noah Dewey eight.

With the win, the Marcos advanced to the second round of the Forreston Regional and will face Sterling Newman at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Eastland/Milledgeville game for the regional championship on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.