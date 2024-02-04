Polo Women’s Club turns 85

Polo Mayor Doug Knapp (center left) poses for a photo on Sept. 18, 2023, with Polo Women's Club President Sheila Dean (left), club member Mary Cimino, (center right) and club Secretary Pat Kuhn after signing a proclamation declaring Sept. 30 to be "GFWC Illinois Polo Women's Club Step Up to End Hunger Day of Service." (Photo provided by Sheila Dean)

Originally called the Polo Evening Women’s Club, the club adopted a constitution and bylaws at their second meeting in December 1938, and became an active member of the county, district and state federation. It wasn’t until later that the club joined the national federation based in Washington, D.C.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs-Illinois, organized in 1894 under the umbrella of the national federation, has numerous chapters statewide and Polo is a member of District 13 that also includes Byron, Chadwick, Thomson, Franklin Grove and Oregon. The mission of the club is to improve and support communities at home and across the globe. Its members are focused on leadership and progress through volunteerism. Over the years, the clubs have crusaded for civil rights and for a woman’s right to vote, and established about 75% of the libraries in the United States.

Polo Women’s Club has been an active and respected member of the Polo community over the past 85 years helping out in various activities to support the town and its citizens’ needs. Several projects have been undertaken over the years including:

1939: A Christmas party for the underprivileged children of Polo that was held annually for many years.

1940: Donations of funds to purchase trees to beautify Pines Road from Polo to the state park.

1950: Began the reorganization of the Girl Scouts in Polo.

1954: Conducted fundraising activities to improve the clubroom and kitchen of the then rebuilt Polo Town Hall.

1958: Provided a sand box for the community park.

During World War II, the club provided layettes for servicemen’s wives and the British War Relief, baked items for troop trains and local USO centers and donated books to the Merchant Marine Library. Over the years, the club has worked with Red Cross, the Cancer Foundation, Future Nurses Association at the high school and the Civic Industrial Planning Committee and more recently the Polo Food Pantry and local schools supporting their various arts programs.

Since 2008 Polo Women’s Club has worked in conjunction with GFWC Illinois and the Prevent Child Abuse Illinois organization to promote awareness of child abuse through a project called “Our Promise – A Safe Place for Every Child.” Members of the club plant blue and silver pinwheel gardens in April to raise awareness of the project at the three Polo schools and at Paul Grahling Park at the corner of Division and Mason.

Since 2020, the club has sponsored a coat drive that has grown in both size and need in the last several years. The club collects an average of 300 new and slightly used coats each year, along with hats, mittens and scarves to distribute in November free of charge at Crossroads Community Church in Polo. Several local businesses offer their facilities as drop-off locations in town.

A new project in 2023 was the National Day of Service promoted by the GFWC for all clubs throughout the United States and internationally. Held on Sept. 30, the Polo Women’s Club raised awareness of food insecurities in our community by collecting donations of canned goods and non-perishable items at the Polo Fresh Food Market. The community responded with over 250 items and cash donations that were given to the Polo Food Pantry. The club is looking to participate again in 2024 for this wonderful cause.

The club has changed over the years, but its original goals of helping the community are still the main priority of its members. If you are interested in attending a meeting to see just what the club is about, monthly meetings are generally held at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at KSB in Polo. To make a reservation, please contact Sheila Dean at 815-677-6877 or Louise Hall at 815-238-7937. New members are always welcome.

Sheila Dea is president of the Polo Women’s Club.