'Grinch’ steals ornaments from downtown Oregon

OREGON – Police are searching for the modern-day Grinch who crept into the downtown last week and snatched up several large decorative Christmas ornaments.

On Tuesday, Deputy Police Chief Matt Kalnins said three or four oversized decorative bells were taken sometime between Nov. 22-23.

“We think it was sometime after dark on Wednesday through Thursday afternoon,” he said.

They ornaments were placed in the planters located on the sidewalks along city streets in the downtown before the annual Candlelight Walk.

“We don’t know if it was one person or more than one who took them,” Kalnins said. “We’ve been looking at recordings and taking to business owners to see if they saw anything.”

Kalnins thought the ornaments were valued between $50 and $100.

“If anyone knows anything please contact us,” he said.