October 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Ogle County broadband expansion reaches critical milestone

By Shaw Local News Network
The historic Ogle County Courthouse is located at the corner of Illinois 64 and Illinois 2 in downtown Oregon.

The historic Ogle County Courthouse is located at the corner of Illinois 64 and Illinois 2 in downtown Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Ogle County along with partner, Syndeo, has completed a 31 mile project of laying fiber-optic cable.

“With the installation we connected Oregon, Mt. Morris, Forreston and Polo. Broadband service will be available along these routes and the municipalities served. The broadband service will start at 100 megs and go up to 1 gig,” said Ogle County Board Vice-Chairman, Pat Nordman in a news release. “From this fiber Ogle County gains a redundant network for our internet service which means the county now has two paths for internet service.”

Nordman said the project is part of the middle mile broadband infrastructure that someday will bring high-speed internet to underserved and non-served households in the county.

Funding for this project was county invested ARPA funds and private capital.

The official announcement of the completion will be made at the regularly scheduled Ogle County Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the County Board room, located on the third floor of the historic Ogle County Courthouse in Oregon.

Ogle CountyOregonOgle County BoardInfrastructure
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois