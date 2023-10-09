Ogle County broadband expansion reaches critical milestone

Ogle County along with partner, Syndeo, has completed a 31 mile project of laying fiber-optic cable.

“With the installation we connected Oregon, Mt. Morris, Forreston and Polo. Broadband service will be available along these routes and the municipalities served. The broadband service will start at 100 megs and go up to 1 gig,” said Ogle County Board Vice-Chairman, Pat Nordman in a news release. “From this fiber Ogle County gains a redundant network for our internet service which means the county now has two paths for internet service.”

Nordman said the project is part of the middle mile broadband infrastructure that someday will bring high-speed internet to underserved and non-served households in the county.

Funding for this project was county invested ARPA funds and private capital.

The official announcement of the completion will be made at the regularly scheduled Ogle County Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the County Board room, located on the third floor of the historic Ogle County Courthouse in Oregon.