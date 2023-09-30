Forreston to host Volley for a Cure on Oct. 5

FORRESTON – Proceeds from this year’s annual Volley for a Cure will benefit Forreston Junior/Senior High School student Cade Rudy, the son of Troy and Leanne Rudy of Forreston.

Cade, a junior, recently was diagnosed with leukemia.

Games begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. Festivities include a silent auction, bake sale and 50/50 ticket sale. The volleyball game versus Milledgeville will start at 5 p.m. with the fresh/soph contest followed by the junior varsity match at 6 p.m. and the varsity match at approximately 7:15 p.m.

During the volleyball matches, the volleyball team and Forreston High School Servant Leaders will host a bake sale, silent auction and a 50/50 to help generate funds to help Cade with his fight with leukemia.

T-shirts are also on sale and order forms are on the district’s website: www.fvdistrict221.org.

Anyone interested in helping or donating for the cause, should contact a volleyball player or coach, or call the high school office at 815-938-2175.