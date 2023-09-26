Performing Arts Guild announces winter show auditions

MT. MORRIS – The Performing Arts Guild is inviting members of the public to join the cast of their Winter Medley performance, slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-10 at the Pinecrest Grove Theatre.

The Gift of the Magi, Baker’s Dozen, Christmas Truce and various selections from All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten will be presented. There will be a mixture of comedy and drama throughout the performances.

Aireloon Music Studio will also be entertaining the audience throughout this show. “This is one performance you’ll want to be a part of,” said Deb Ballard, PAG member in a press release.

Auditions will be held on Monday and Thursday, Oct. 9 and Oct. 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Pinecrest Grove Library, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

Men, women, middle school and high school students are welcome to audition.

“Materials will be provided at the audition, so come early to review the readings,” Ballard said.

For more information about auditions, please contact Ballard at 815-262-3915.