Plaza around the base of iconic Taft statue is nearing completion

OREGON – The digs around Lorado Taft’s iconic ‘Eternal Indian” statue are almost done.

Stone work around the base of what local residents call the “Black Hawk Statue” started in June and is now complete. But finishing touches such as landscaping around the 48-foot tall statue in Lowden State Park, remains on the to-do list.

“The landscaping hasn’t started yet,” said Quentin Snook, site superintendent for Lowden State Park. “Hopefully, they’ll be starting that very soon.”

Snook said the three memorial benches that were situated around the statue will be reinstalled. “They will be installed back in the plaza area,” he said.

Workers from O’Brien Civil Works, Mt. Morris, began laying the large “dry wall” stones around the base of the iconic statue three months ago – three years after the project’s initial conception.

Jake Meyers, Matt Ewald and Troy O’Brien of O’Brien Civil Works, Inc. of Mt. Morris measured and examine the large stones before carrying the 40-plus pound beasts to the base of Taft’s creation.

Oregon citizens, under the direction of an Illinois Department of Natural Resources landscape architect, brainstormed the idea for the plaza area in 2019 advocating for a new landscaping scheme, which included native plants and a more “user-friendly” atmosphere.

Time and weather prompted numerous repairs and fundraising drives to maintain the 113-year-old concrete statue with its last restoration being completed in 2020. The statue is owned and maintained by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Snook thanked all the local residents and benefactors who helped raise money and awareness through the years for repairs to the historic statue.

“I just want to thank the graciousness of all the local people who donated to the restoration effort,” said Snook. “As a local resident, I definitely appreciated all the work everyone has done.”

The statue was created by Chicago sculptor Lorado Taft in 1910 as a tribute to Native Americans. Unveiled in 1911, it is situated in Lowden State Park, north of Oregon, on a high bluff overlooking the Rock River. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.

Known as one of the largest concrete monolith statues in the world, historical documents say it was created by Taft as a tribute to Native Americans such as Black Hawk, a war captain of the Sauk tribe who was born in 1767, in Saukenuk, Illinois.

Black Hawk, or Ma-ka-tai-me-she-kia-kiak, is remembered principally for his role in the Black Hawk War and his efforts to reclaim land in the Rock River Valley.

Attempts to reach the IDNR for additional information on the landscaping project were unsuccessful.