Ogle County property tax bills due Sept. 8

OREGON – Property owners are reminded that the second installment of their property tax bill is due Friday, Sept. 8.

Payment methods include cash or check (payable to Ogle County Collector). In-person payments can be made at the Treasurer’s office located in the “old” Courthouse at 105 S. 5th Street, Suite 114, Oregon or at any bank in Ogle County. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday excluding holidays.

The mailing address is Ogle County Collector, P.O. Box 40, Oregon, IL 61061. Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be considered timely.

“Late payments will incur a fee of 1.5% per month or part of a month after the due date and must be remitted by mail or at the Collector’s office,” Ogle County Collector Tiffany O’Brien said in a news release.

O’Brien’s office is also offering the option of online credit card payments.

“You may get to this site by going to www.oglecountyil.gov and then selecting the Treasurer’s department. Choose the Online Tax Payments link and click the Pay Now button. Fill in the information as prompted. Be sure to receive a payment confirmation for your records. Please note that this service carries a fee; review the convenience fees prior to making payment,” O’Brien said.