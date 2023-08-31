August 31, 2023
Police: No risk to public after two found dead in Oregon home

By Earleen Hinton
OREGON – Police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife who were found at 807 Franklin St. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Police found Philip Bausone, 50, and Becki Bausone, 54, both of Oregon, after entering the home around 9:19 a.m., Deputy Chief Matthew Kalnins said.

“Information was gathered on scene and forced entry was made to check the welfare of the occupants,” Kalnins said in a news release Thursday.

A local business asked police to check on the woman after she did not report for work, he said. Kalnins.

“There is no indication of a risk to the public,” Kalnins said. “The investigation is ongoing, including pending toxicology reports.”

Oregon Police are being assisted by the Ogle Coroner’s Office, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police.

