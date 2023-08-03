Ogle County Fair: Thursday

OREGON – The Ogle County Fair and 4-H Fair continues on Thursday with a full slate of activities. The fairgrounds are located at 1440 N Limekiln Road.

Thursday Events

• 7 a.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk Production Milk-Out, Building D (sheep barn).

• 7:30 a.m. 4-H Swine Show, Building A (swine barn).

• 8 a.m.: exhibit building open.

• 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn).

• 10 a.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Show, Building C (beef barn).

• 3 to 4 p.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm.

• 3 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn).

• 5 p.m.: 4-H Beef Show Building C (beef barn).

• 5 p.m.: Antique Tractor Parade.

• 5:30 to 6 p.m.: 4-H State Fair Orientation, Exhibit Building.

• 6 p.m.: 4-H Bucket Calf Judging, Building C (beef barn).

• 6:30 p.m. Illini Truck and Tractor Pull, Grandstand

• 6:30 p.m.: Jim Wolber & the Lariat Band, Lions Shelter.

• 7 p.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk-Out Production Contest, Building D (goat barn).

Admission Information

• Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides): $10.

• Age 4 and younger (entrance only): free; Age 4 and younger carnival ride wristband: $5.

• 5-day entrance pass (ground entrance with carnival rides): $40.

• 1-day grandstand pass (in addition to entrance fee): $10.

• 1-day pit pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, allows you into the pit area only): $20.

Pit passes for grandstand events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin one hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A pit pass is $20 per person.

Carnival Times

• Thursday: 5 to 10 p.m.

• Friday: 3 to 10 p.m.

• Saturday: noon to 10 p.m.

• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit oglecountyfair.com