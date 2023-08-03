Ogle County Fair: Thursday

OREGON – The Ogle County Fair and 4-H Fair continues on Thursday with a full slate of activities. The fairgrounds are located at 1440 N Limekiln Road.
Thursday Events
• 7 a.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk Production Milk-Out, Building D (sheep barn).
• 7:30 a.m. 4-H Swine Show, Building A (swine barn).
• 8 a.m.: exhibit building open.
• 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn).
• 10 a.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Show, Building C (beef barn).
• 3 to 4 p.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm.
• 3 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn).
• 5 p.m.: 4-H Beef Show Building C (beef barn).
• 5 p.m.: Antique Tractor Parade.
• 5:30 to 6 p.m.: 4-H State Fair Orientation, Exhibit Building.
• 6 p.m.: 4-H Bucket Calf Judging, Building C (beef barn).
• 6:30 p.m. Illini Truck and Tractor Pull, Grandstand
• 6:30 p.m.: Jim Wolber & the Lariat Band, Lions Shelter.
• 7 p.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk-Out Production Contest, Building D (goat barn).
Admission Information
• Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides): $10.
• Age 4 and younger (entrance only): free; Age 4 and younger carnival ride wristband: $5.
• 5-day entrance pass (ground entrance with carnival rides): $40.
• 1-day grandstand pass (in addition to entrance fee): $10.
• 1-day pit pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, allows you into the pit area only): $20.
Pit passes for grandstand events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin one hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A pit pass is $20 per person.
Carnival Times
• Thursday: 5 to 10 p.m.
• Friday: 3 to 10 p.m.
• Saturday: noon to 10 p.m.
• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit oglecountyfair.com