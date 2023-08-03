August 03, 2023
Ogle County Fair: Thursday

By Shaw Local News Network

Austin Dornbush of Albany drives his modified tractor "Time Maker" in the open division at the Illini State Pullers competition at the 2022 Ogle County Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – The Ogle County Fair and 4-H Fair continues on Thursday with a full slate of activities. The fairgrounds are located at 1440 N Limekiln Road.

Thursday Events

• 7 a.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk Production Milk-Out, Building D (sheep barn).

• 7:30 a.m. 4-H Swine Show, Building A (swine barn).

• 8 a.m.: exhibit building open.

• 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn).

• 10 a.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Show, Building C (beef barn).

• 3 to 4 p.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm.

• 3 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn).

• 5 p.m.: 4-H Beef Show Building C (beef barn).

• 5 p.m.: Antique Tractor Parade.

• 5:30 to 6 p.m.: 4-H State Fair Orientation, Exhibit Building.

• 6 p.m.: 4-H Bucket Calf Judging, Building C (beef barn).

• 6:30 p.m. Illini Truck and Tractor Pull, Grandstand

• 6:30 p.m.: Jim Wolber & the Lariat Band, Lions Shelter.

• 7 p.m.: 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk-Out Production Contest, Building D (goat barn).

Admission Information

• Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides): $10.

• Age 4 and younger (entrance only): free; Age 4 and younger carnival ride wristband: $5.

• 5-day entrance pass (ground entrance with carnival rides): $40.

• 1-day grandstand pass (in addition to entrance fee): $10.

• 1-day pit pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, allows you into the pit area only): $20.

Pit passes for grandstand events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin one hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A pit pass is $20 per person.

Carnival Times

• Thursday: 5 to 10 p.m.

• Friday: 3 to 10 p.m.

• Saturday: noon to 10 p.m.

• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit oglecountyfair.com

