Timely hits coupled with untimely errors result in Cardinals 9-1 loss to Orangeville at 1A sectional

FORRESTON – For only the second time this season the Cardinals softball team lost a game on their home field.

In May Forreston fell to Orangeville 5-3 and on Tuesday the Broncos beat them again 9-1 – only this time the loss came at the sectional semifinal marking the end of the season for the Cardinals.

Orangeville scored a single run in the first inning, but the Cardinals loaded the bases in the second only to have the rally end when Alania Miller’s line drive went right to Orangeville’s third baseman for the out.

The Broncos scored 5 runs in the second inning behind sharp line drive hits and a couple of fielding miscues by the Cardinals.

Forreston threatened again in the top of the third when senior shortstop Brooke Boettner smacked a double and then advanced to third on a fielder’s choice. But she was left stranded when Leah Baker struck out the next Cardinal batter.

In the bottom of the sixth, Orangeville’s lead off batter Megan Holder drilled a home run over the left field fence and the Broncos scored two more runs off a triple by Meghan Carlisle for a 9-0 lead.

Forreston senior Rylee Broshous refused to give up a shut out and cranked a 2-out home run over the center field fence to make it 9-1. Boettner fouled off numerous pitches before popping out to end the game.

Broshous was 2-4 for the Cardinals with an RBI followed by Boettner who was 1-3 with a double. Neveah Houston was 2-3 for the Cardinals.

Orangeville (29-2) advanced to the sectional championship on Friday and will play either South Beloit or East Dubuque.

The Cardinals ended the season with a 22-6 record and won the NUIC south division at 10-0.

Forreston's Rylee Broshous catches a pop fly for an out during the 1A Forreston Sectional against Orangeville on Tuesday, May 23. The Cardinals lost the game 9-1. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Forreston catcher Hailey Greenfield catches a high pitch during Tuesday's game against Orangeville at the 1A Forreston Sectional. The Cardinals lost the game 9-1. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Forreston third baseman Rylee Broshous throws an Orangeville runner out from her knees during the 1A Forreston Sectional against Orangeville on Tuesday, May 23. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)