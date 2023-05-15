Ganymedes first home games will be Sunday, May 21 at Iron Chest Field in Oregon

The Oregon Ganymedes Vintage Base Ball Club will host its first home games of the season on Sunday, May 21 starting at 1 p.m. at their Chana School Museum Iron Chest Field located at Oregon Park East, 201 North River Road in Oregon.

The team will be playing two 1858 rules base ball matches with the McHenry County Independants Base Ball Club of Prairie Grove, Illinois. The event is free to the public.

“Bring you own chair or blanket for seating to watch these historic rules base ball games,” said Mark Herman, coach and manager. “This is the 19th season of playing vintage rules base ball games for the Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club which is an all-volunteer educational outreach program of the Chana School Museum.”

This year’s 2023 schedule will also include away games at the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour, Naper Settlement in Naperville, Estabrook Park and Beer Garden, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Michigan.

“Visit the Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club Facebook page for additional information about the team,” said Herman.

Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club 2023 Schedule

Sunday, May 21, 1 p.m. vs. McHenry County Independants Base Ball Club of Prairie Grove, at Chana School Museum Iron Chest Field, Oregon

Saturday, June 3, 1 p.m. vs. Plowboys Base Ball Club of DuPage County, at John Deere Historic Site, Grand Detour

Sunday, June 11, 1:30 p.m. vs. Quarrymen Base Ball Club of Lemont at the Naper Settlement Pine Craig Games, Naperville

Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m. vs. Quarrymen Base Ball Club of Lemont & Prairie Chickens Base Ball Club of Normal, at Mt. Assisi Convent, Lemont

Sunday, July 9, 1 p.m. vs. Regulators Base Ball Club of Creston at Chana School Museum Iron Chest Field, Oregon

Saturday, July 22 TBA vs. Milwaukee Grays Base Ball Club of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fillmore Fungi Base Ball Club of Fountain, Minnesota & La Crescent Apple Jacks Base Ball Club of La Crescent, Minnesota at Estabrook Park and Beer Garden, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Saturday & Sunday Aug. 12-13 TBA vs. 11 vintage base ball clubs from five states at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation Greenfield Village 20th Annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball, Dearborn, Michigan

Sunday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. vs. Regulators Base Ball Club of Creston @ Creston Booster Day, Creston School Field, Creston,

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. vs. McHenry County Independants Base Ball Club of Prairie Grove at Prairie Grove Park, Prairie Grove

Oregon Ganymede Eric Berg tracks down a hit in right field at the 2022 World Tournament of Historic Base Ball in Dearborn, Michigan. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)