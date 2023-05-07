Ogle County 4-H youth wins Public Presentations Contest awards

OREGON – An Oregon girl won a public speaking award during a 4-H Public Presentations Contest at the Ogle County Farm Bureau office in Oregon in March.

Harmony Coy was the recipient of the Top of Class Illustrated Speech - Beginner (aged 8-13) and Grand Champion Public Presentation.

She was Ogle County’s State Public Speaking Contest Delegate for Illustrated Speech Beginner (aged 8-13 years old).

Baker Acres sponsored the Public Presentations award.

“Public speaking is an important part of the overall 4-H experience,” said a press release announcing Coy’s award. “Throughout the year, 4-H members give talks and demonstrations at community club meetings and share information about the skills they learned in a project while receiving feedback in a supportive environment. Every 4-H member is also encouraged to give at least one formal presentation during a club meeting each year.

“In 4-H youth are shown the importance of using their voice in the world and the 4-H public speaking experience allows youth to learn how to relate to audiences and gain their trust as they gain public speaking mastery. Youth recently put their public speaking skills to the test during the Illinois 4-H State Public Speaking Contest held at Parkland College April 29. Youth are promoted to the state contest from the county level. Local contests let youth exhibit their skill and allow for learning opportunities as well as the chance for growth and statewide competition.”