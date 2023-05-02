May 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Forreston man arrested on charges of criminal sexual assault

Michael A. Gaston was fired from job Forrestville Valley School District bus driver effective March 1

By Alexa Zoellner
Michael A. Gaston

Michael A. Gaston (Photo provided by Forreston Police Department)

FORRESTON — A 67-year-old Forreston man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal sexual assault, according to police.

Michael A. Gaston was arrested May 2 by Forreston police on six counts of criminal sexual assault, Forreston Police Chief Chris Thiel said.

On Feb. 18, the Forreston Police Department received a report of a sexual abuse incident and began an investigation involving a minor under the age of 18, according to a Forreston Police Department press release.

Thiel was unable to comment on how many minors are involved in the case. He did confirm that Gaston previously was employed by the Forrestville Valley School District as a bus driver.

According to Forrestville Valley School District Board of Education minutes from March 15, Gaston was fired effective March 1.

After his arrest, Gaston was transported to the Ogle County Jail. He posted bail around noon and was released, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office inmate registry.

ForrestonPoliceArrestOgle County
Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner covers Ogle County for the Oregon Republican Reporter, Forreston Journal, Mt. Morris Times and Polo Tri-County Press. She has seven-plus years of experience in journalism and has won numerous awards, including a first place award for investigative reporting from the WNA.